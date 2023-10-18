逸耘居

NASA 提供有关小行星 2023 TK15 近距离接近的详细信息

加布里埃尔博塔

18月 2023日，XNUMX
NASA has recently shared information about Asteroid 2023 TK15, which is expected to have its closest encounter with Earth on October 20. This asteroid has been identified and tracked using advanced technological instruments like the NEOWISE telescope, ALMA, Pans-STARRS1, and Catalina Sky Survey.

Asteroid 2023 TK15 is currently traveling at an astounding speed of approximately 79,085 kilometers per hour – even faster than a space shuttle. NASA reveals that it will pass by Earth at an incredibly close distance of only 379,994 kilometers, which is closer than the Moon’s distance of 384,400 kilometers. This close approach marks one of the nearest asteroid encounters of the year.

Belonging to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, this space rock carries a larger semi-major axis than Earth’s. These asteroids are named after the 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by astronomer Karl Reinmuth. Despite its proximity to Earth, Asteroid 2023 TK15 poses no threat due to its small size. NASA estimates it to be roughly 130 feet wide, making it comparable in size to an aircraft.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Asteroid 2023 TK15 will come close to Earth, although it is its first designation as a Near-Earth Object (NEO). It previously passed by our planet on June 18, 2022, but NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) confirms that no additional close approaches are expected in the near future.

In another fascinating discovery, NASA recently embarked on a mission to study an asteroid called 16 Psyche, known for its abundance of precious metals like gold, silver, and nickel. However, there is yet another intriguing asteroid called 33 Polyhymnia that was discovered in 1854. This asteroid, approximately 50-60 kilometers wide, is denser than Osmium, which is recognized as the densest element in the periodic table. Experts speculate that its atomic behavior may indicate the existence of an element not yet known to us.

Sources: NASA, LiveScience

