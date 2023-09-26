逸耘居

南极海冰达到历史最低水平，需要采取紧急行动

By曼波布雷西亚

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
A new record has been set in the Antarctic as the sea ice surrounding the continent reached a record low. The area of missing sea ice is approximately seven times the size of the UK. Normally, the sea ice expands during the southern hemisphere’s winter and reaches its peak of almost 19 million sq km by September before beginning to melt again. However, this year the sea ice only reached 16.96 million sq km.

Scientists at the National Snow and Ice Data Center in the United States have confirmed this winter maximum to be the new low, surpassing the previous record set in 1986 by over 1 million sq km.

The reduction of sea ice in the Antarctic is alarming and has raised concerns among researchers. Dr Jeremy Wilkinson, a sea ice physicist from the survey, expressed his shock, stating, “It is shocking to see, as a sea ice physicist. It’s just another example of the planet screaming out ‘Help’ really.”

This record-breaking low serves as a reminder of the urgent need for action to combat climate change. The decrease in sea ice not only affects the delicate balance of the Antarctic ecosystem, but also contributes to rising sea levels, leading to potential coastal flooding and threatening numerous communities around the world.

It is crucial for scientists, policymakers, and individuals to come together to address the root causes of climate change. Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, promotion of sustainable practices, and investment in renewable energy are among the key measures that need to be implemented.

The loss of sea ice in the Antarctic underscores the importance of global cooperation and immediate action to mitigate the effects of climate change. The time to act is now if we want to preserve the future of our planet for generations to come.

来源：

  • 美国国家冰雪数据中心

定义：

  • Sea ice: Frozen seawater that forms, expands, and contracts in the ocean.
  • Climate change: Long-term changes in temperature and weather patterns resulting from human activities, particularly the burning of fossil fuels.
  • Greenhouse gas emissions: Release of gases, such as carbon dioxide and methane, into the atmosphere, trapping heat and contributing to global warming.
  • Sustainable practices: Actions that minimize the negative impact on the environment and promote long-term conservation of natural resources.
  • Renewable energy: Energy obtained from sources that are naturally replenished, such as sunlight, wind, and water.

