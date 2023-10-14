逸耘居

科学

环形日食席卷美国及其他地区

By加布里埃尔博塔

14月 2023日，XNUMX
An annular solar eclipse is set to occur on October 14, 2023, starting at 9:13 a.m. PDT. The eclipse will begin in Oregon and move across the United States, heading towards Texas, before continuing over the Gulf of Mexico and countries such as Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil.

During an annular solar eclipse, the moon passes between the sun and Earth, casting a shadow on our planet. Unlike a total solar eclipse where the moon fully covers the sun, during an annular eclipse a “ring of fire” is created. This happens when the moon does not completely block out the sun’s disk, leaving a sliver of sunlight visible around the moon. The occurrence of annular eclipses is due to the moon’s relatively distant position from Earth during its elliptical orbit.

Observers within the path of annularity, a 125-mile-wide (200 kilometers) track, will experience the “ring of fire” phenomenon. Those outside the path will witness a partial solar eclipse, where the moon appears to take a “bite” out of the sun, assuming the skies are clear.

The entire annular eclipse will last approximately two and a half hours for those within the path of annularity. This time is divided into different eclipse stages: around 1.5 hours of a partial solar eclipse, four to five minutes of the annular “ring of fire,” and another 1.5 hours of a partial solar eclipse at the end. Specific times and durations of the “ring of fire” phase can be found in the eclipse guide for various locations.

It is important to note that viewing an eclipse directly without proper protective measures can be harmful. Solar filters, such as eclipse glasses or filters for cameras, telescopes, and binoculars, should be used to safeguard your eyes and equipment. Space.com provides a guide on how to observe the sun safely.

This annular solar eclipse is the last one in 2023 and serves as a prelude to the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Scientists are especially intrigued by these two eclipses because they coincide with a peak in solar activity known as the “solar maximum.” That makes them an excellent opportunity for atmospheric and heliospheric scientists to study the sun’s outer atmosphere, or corona, during the minutes of complete solar blockage by the moon.

Sources: Space.com, The Great American Eclipse

