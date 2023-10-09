逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

日环食指南：您需要了解的内容

By罗伯特·安德鲁

9月 2023日，XNUMX
日环食指南：您需要了解的内容

This Saturday, stargazers around the world will have the opportunity to witness a stunning celestial event – an annular solar eclipse. Unlike a total solar eclipse where the moon completely blocks the sun, an annular eclipse occurs when the moon is at its farthest point from the Earth, resulting in a ring of sunlight around the dark disk of the moon.

According to NASA, this breathtaking phenomenon will be visible primarily from Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, with an estimated 70 to 80 percent coverage of the sun. To catch a glimpse of the eclipse, it is recommended to be outside between 8 and 10:30 am, with the peak occurring around 9:15 am.

However, it is crucial to protect your eyes while observing this celestial spectacle. NASA strongly advises against looking directly at the eclipse, even with sunglasses, as it can cause permanent damage to the eyes. Instead, special “eclipse glasses” are recommended, which are specifically designed to filter out the harmful rays of the sun. These glasses are thousands of times darker than regular sunglasses, ensuring your safety while enjoying the eclipse.

To find more information on how to safely view the eclipse and other alternative methods, you can visit the NASA website. Remember, the safety of your eyes should always be a top priority when experiencing extraordinary celestial events like the annular solar eclipse.

定义：
– Annular Solar Eclipse: A type of solar eclipse in which the moon does not completely cover the sun, leaving a ring of sunlight visible around the moon.
– Eclipse Glasses: Specialized eyewear that provides protection from the harmful rays of the sun during an eclipse.

资料来源：NASA

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

地球的月亮和金星将有罕见的合相

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

NASA 的 Psyche 任务将由 SpaceX 猎鹰重型火箭发射

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

卡兰博瀑布的木工文物揭示了早期人类的进步

10月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

地球的月亮和金星将有罕见的合相

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

NASA 的 Psyche 任务将由 SpaceX 猎鹰重型火箭发射

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

卡兰博瀑布的木工文物揭示了早期人类的进步

10月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

了解日环食和日全食之间的区别

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论