New Insights into the Origins of the Moon and the Mystery of Theia

Scientists at the California Institute of Technology have uncovered new evidence suggesting that the planet that collided with Earth billions of years ago, forming the Moon, may still exist within our planet. The theory originated from the discovery of dense material located near Earth’s core, which was detected under large areas of Africa and the Pacific Ocean but remained unidentified for decades.

This material, known as large low-velocity provinces (LLVPs), contains high levels of iron and exhibits different seismic wave reactions compared to surrounding solids. The LLVPs are estimated to be at least 4.5 billion years old, providing substantial clues to the early stages of Earth’s evolution.

Professor Paul Asimow, an expert in geology and geochemistry at the California Institute of Technology, explains that this finding supports the notion that the LLVPs are remnants of Theia. This hypothetical planet, once orbiting the Sun, is believed to have collided with Earth due to the gravitational forces of other celestial bodies.

The implications of this research extend beyond the formation of the Moon. It is proposed that studying these LLVPs could shed light on various aspects of Earth’s early evolution, including the onset of subduction, the formation of continents, and the origin of the oldest terrestrial minerals.

Despite these significant findings, scientists still do not fully understand why remnants of Theia are concentrated in clumps around Earth’s mantle. This mystery presents an avenue for future studies to unravel the complexities of this planetary collision and its aftermath.

Interestingly, no evidence of Theia has been discovered in nearby asteroids or meteorites, leading scientists to speculate that the debris from the collision may either reside around Earth’s core or lie hidden beneath the surface of the Moon, approximately 238,855 miles away.

