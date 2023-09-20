逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

科学家在非洲发现近XNUMX万年前的木结构

By加布里埃尔博塔

20 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
科学家在非洲发现近XNUMX万年前的木结构

A recent study published in the journal Nature reveals the discovery of nearly half a million-year-old wooden structures in Africa. This finding significantly pushes back the historical record of structural woodworking, as previously the oldest examples were 9,000-year-old platforms on the edge of a British lake.

The logs were unearthed near the Kalambo Falls in Zambia by an international team of scientists. These logs were found to be notched and tapered, suggesting intentional human craftsmanship. This is a significant finding, as ancient wood products are extremely rare due to the organic material degrading over time.

The researchers believe that early humans in Africa were using wood for more ambitious creations, such as platforms or walkways, in addition to tools like spears and digging sticks. However, the exact purpose of these wooden structures remains unknown.

The age of the wooden artifacts was determined using new dating techniques that measure the trapped energy in quartz grains. The researchers found that the objects dated back to three distinct ages: 487,000 years ago, 390,000 years ago, and 324,000 years ago. These findings suggest that people lived by the river over thousands of generations or returned to it periodically.

The discovery of these ancient wooden structures provides valuable insights into the skills and capabilities of our early ancestors. The intentional craftsmanship demonstrated in shaping the logs with axes and scraping tools highlights the sophistication of their woodworking abilities.

By preserving these artifacts through high-resolution photographs, scientists were able to study and interpret the craftsmanship methods employed by our early ancestors. This discovery not only expands our knowledge of human history but also emphasizes the importance of documenting and preserving ancient artifacts for future research.

来源：
– https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03625-5
– 雷丁大学
– University of Liverpool

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

ISRO 准备恢复与月船 3 号着陆器和漫游车的通信

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

您有机会拥有一段史前历史：珍稀恐龙骨架待售

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 任务将迎来小行星样本返回的戏剧性结局

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

ISRO 准备恢复与月船 3 号着陆器和漫游车的通信

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

您有机会拥有一段史前历史：珍稀恐龙骨架待售

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 任务将迎来小行星样本返回的戏剧性结局

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

新发现的化石揭示了脊椎动物头骨的进化

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论