逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

佩尔加的阿波罗尼乌斯：杰出的数学家和几何学家

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

15月 2023日，XNUMX
佩尔加的阿波罗尼乌斯：杰出的数学家和几何学家

Apollonius of Perga, a brilliant ancient Greek mathematician, geometer, and astronomer, is most famous for his work on conic sections. Born in Perga, an ancient Greek city in what is now Murtina, Turkey, Apollonius lived from 240 BC to around 190 BC.

Although very little is known about his personal life, his contributions to mathematics have left a lasting impact. One of his most famous mathematical problems, which had puzzled researchers for centuries, was finally solved by the French mathematician Joseph Gergonne using Circle Inversion.

Apollonius’ major work revolved around Conics, the study of shapes that result from intersecting a cone with a plane. This includes circles, ellipses, parabolas, and hyperbolas. His definitions for these shapes are still used today, particularly in the field of space exploration.

In addition to his work on conic sections, Apollonius also delved into other areas of study, including astronomy. While most of his astronomical work has not survived, some of his hypotheses, such as eccentric orbits to explain planetary motion, have been confirmed through modern research.

Apollonius likely worked at the Great Library of Alexandria in Egypt, where he had the opportunity to interact with other brilliant minds of his time. Scholars of the Mediterranean communicated with each other through a postal system, exchanging ideas, reading each other’s works, and creating a rich tradition of mathematical knowledge known as “The Golden Age of Mathematics.”

Apollonius was a prolific writer, but unfortunately, only one of his works, Conics, has survived. Nonetheless, references and descriptions of his other works can be found in letters and writings from his contemporaries.

Overall, Apollonius of Perga’s brilliance and contributions to mathematics have earned him a place among history’s greatest mathematicians. His work on conic sections and his influence on subsequent scholars continue to shape our understanding of geometry and space exploration.

来源：
– The ancient Greek commentator Eutocius of Ascalon’s description of Apollonius’ works
– Letters and references from other Greek mathematicians and astronomers.

