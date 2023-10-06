逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

新研究表明天然岩石风化可以作为重要的二氧化碳来源

By曼波布雷西亚

6月 2023日，XNUMX
新研究表明天然岩石风化可以作为重要的二氧化碳来源

A study led by the University of Oxford has found that natural rock weathering can act as a significant source of CO2, challenging the previously held belief that it primarily acts as a sink. Published in the journal Nature, the study has important implications for climate change modeling.

Rocks contain a large amount of carbon from ancient plants and animals, making up the “geological carbon cycle.” This process helps regulate the Earth’s temperature as certain minerals in rocks absorb CO2 during chemical weathering. It acts as a counterbalance to the CO2 emitted by volcanoes and has played a crucial role in maintaining habitability on Earth.

However, the study revealed that rocks can also release CO2 into the atmosphere, a process not accounted for in most carbon cycle models. When rocks that formed on ancient seafloors are pushed to the Earth’s surface, the organic carbon within them is exposed to oxygen and water, leading to the release of CO2. This challenges the assumption that weathering rocks are solely a CO2 sink.

Measuring the release of CO2 from weathering organic carbon has been challenging in the past. This new study used a tracer element called rhenium, which is released into water when rock weathering occurs. By tracking the presence of rhenium in water samples, the researchers were able to estimate the CO2 released from the weathering process.

The findings of this study highlight the need to consider rock weathering as a significant CO2 source when modeling climate change scenarios. It emphasizes the complexity of the Earth’s carbon cycle and the importance of accurately understanding and accounting for all contributors to CO2 emissions.

Source: University of Oxford, Nature (journal)

