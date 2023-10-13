逸耘居

研究系外行星大气的新化学网络

By罗伯特·安德鲁

13月 2023日，XNUMX
We have developed a new and improved chemical network to study the disequilibrium chemistry of warm and hot exoplanet atmospheres. This network is based on extensively validated and state-of-the-art combustion networks, providing more reliable predictions for a wide range of conditions.

Our new chemical network is designed to work in conditions between 500 and 2500 K, and pressures ranging from 100 to 10^-6 bar. To validate the network, we compared its predictions with those of seven other networks, covering various experimental conditions.

To assess the impact of our new network on exoplanet atmospheric studies, we generated abundance profiles for several exoplanets, including GJ 436 b, GJ 1214 b, HD 189733 b, and HD 209458 b. We used the 1D kinetic model FRECKLL and calculated the corresponding transmission spectra using TauREx 3.1.

Comparing the abundance profiles and spectra obtained with our new chemical network to those from our previous network, we found that our new network is more accurate for the tested experimental conditions. Specifically, the update in nitrogen chemistry has a significant impact on abundance profiles, especially for HCN, with differences of up to four orders of magnitude. The CO2 profiles are also notably affected, leading to important changes in the transmission spectrum of GJ 436 b.

These effects highlight the importance of using validated chemical networks to improve the accuracy of atmospheric models for exoplanets. The coupling of carbon and nitrogen chemistry, along with radicals produced by photolysis, can have substantial effects on the transmission spectra, as demonstrated by the case of CH2NH.

By employing our new chemical network, researchers can have more confidence in their predictions and gain a better understanding of exoplanet atmospheres.

参考文献：
– R. Veillet, O. Venot, B. Sirjean, R. Bounaceur, P-A. Glaude, A. Al-Refaie, E. Hébrard (source)
– Accepted for publication in Astronomy & Astrophysics (source)

