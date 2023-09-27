逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

准备好见证十月的日环食

By罗伯特·安德鲁

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
准备好见证十月的日环食

Next month, an exciting celestial event will take place as the moon will pass between Earth and the sun, giving us a magnificent solar eclipse. For some lucky observers, this will be an annular solar eclipse, where the moon appears smaller in the sky and forms a black circle against the sun.

The annular eclipse on October 14th will be visible in parts of Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas. The eclipse will commence in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. PDT and will conclude in Texas at 12:03 p.m. CDT. Those outside this path will be able to witness a partial solar eclipse.

It is important to note that observing the eclipse directly with the naked eye, sunglasses, binoculars, or telescopes can be harmful to your eyes. To ensure safe viewing, NASA recommends using protective solar viewing glasses or handheld solar viewers. Alternatively, you can use indirect methods like a pinhole projector to witness this spectacular event.

The path of the annular eclipse will not only cross several states in the United States but will also extend into Mexico, as well as other parts of Central and South America.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to witness a celestial wonder! Make sure to prepare your eclipse glasses and other necessary viewing equipment to safely enjoy the annular solar eclipse in October.

来源：

– Tatan Syuflana/AP

–美国宇航局

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

The Development of the Oral Microbiome in Infants: Understanding the Factors that Shape Early Oral Health

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
科学

India’s ISRO Already Configured Mission to Venus

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

灭绝物种研究的突破：从塔斯马尼亚虎标本中对数百年前的 RNA 进行测序

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

The Development of the Oral Microbiome in Infants: Understanding the Factors that Shape Early Oral Health

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

India’s ISRO Already Configured Mission to Venus

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

灭绝物种研究的突破：从塔斯马尼亚虎标本中对数百年前的 RNA 进行测序

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

小行星 2023 SF6：与地球的亲密接触

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论