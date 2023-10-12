逸耘居

国际空间站俄罗斯模块冷却剂泄漏停止

By曼波布雷西亚

12月 2023日，XNUMX
A coolant leak on the Russian module of the International Space Station (ISS) appears to have stopped two days after it was discovered. The leak, which began on October 9, did not pose any danger to the astronauts on the space station. However, as a precaution, NASA has postponed two scheduled spacewalks while they investigate the situation. The leak was identified through cameras in NASA’s Mission Control in Houston, and it was confirmed by astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli on board the ISS.

The leak occurred on the backup radiator of the Russian Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module (MLM), which was originally intended for a different Russian module called Rassvet. The leak has no impact on the crew or the operations of the space station, as the primary radiator of Nauka is still functioning normally. This leak is the latest in a series of coolant leaks that have occurred on Russian ISS equipment in recent months. The cause of these leaks is still under investigation, with speculations of a systemic problem.

Ammonia is used to cool the ISS systems because they generate waste heat. The coolant circulates through cold plates and heat exchangers to remove the heat, and then it releases the heat into space through radiators. The leaked radiator on Nauka will be repaired, allowing the coolant to continue its functioning. It is worth noting that there have been other incidents with Russian equipment on the ISS in the past, including a software malfunction on Nauka that caused a brief emergency situation and a hole found in a Soyuz spacecraft that was later patched.

The International Space Station is scheduled to continue operations until at least 2030. While tensions between Russia and other ISS partners have increased due to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, NASA officials have stated that relations regarding the ISS remain normal.

Sumber: Space.com, Live Science

