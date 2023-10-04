逸耘居

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has made a groundbreaking discovery, detecting potential signs of life on a planet located 120 light years away from Earth, according to a report by the BBC. This discovery has given scientists renewed hope in finding life outside of our Solar System.

The planet, known as K2-18b, is located in the “Goldilocks zone,” an area around a star where conditions are just right for there to be a possibility of liquid water, a key ingredient for supporting life. The telescope detected the presence of a certain gas in the planet’s atmosphere that is produced by simple marine organisms on Earth.

“This discovery could radically change the way we think about the search for life,” said Professor Nikku Madhusudhan of the Institute of Astronomy at Cambridge University, who led the study. If confirmed, this finding would provide valuable insights into the possibility of life on other planets. Even if K2-18b does not show signs of life, there are 10 more planets on the team’s list to study.

While the James Webb Space Telescope has its limitations, NASA is developing the Habitable Worlds Observatory telescopes, and the European Southern Observatory is constructing the Extremely Large Telescope. These future telescopes will aid in further studying the atmospheres of planets similar to Earth.

In addition to searching for life in distant planets, scientists are also focusing on our own Solar System. Missions such as NASA’s Clipper and the European Space Agency’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice) aim to explore icy moons like Europa, which have oceans beneath their frozen surfaces.

The search for extraterrestrial life also includes missions to Saturn’s moon Titan, which has features such as lakes and carbon-rich chemicals. Additionally, scientists believe that Mars, with its ancient river delta, may have once hosted life.

The Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) institute is also making strides in its hunt for extraterrestrial life. The institute has modernized its telescope array to look for powerful laser pulse signals from distant planets, in hopes of detecting communication from intelligent life forms.

“If we find signs of life, it will be a revolution in science and a massive change in the way humanity looks at itself and its place in the Universe,” said Dr. Subhajit Sarker of Cardiff University.

