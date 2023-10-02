逸耘居

由于小行星 2023 SN6 接近地球，NASA 的 Psyche 任务被推迟

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

2月 2023日，XNUMX
NASA’s highly anticipated Psyche mission, aimed at exploring the 16 Psyche asteroid, has faced repeated delays. The $1.2 billion mission, part of NASA’s Discovery missions, was set to launch via a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. However, the most recent delay occurred on October 5, as NASA took the opportunity to reverify the parameters controlling the rocket’s nitrogen cold gas thrusters.

The 16 Psyche asteroid is a fascinating celestial body composed primarily of gold, nickel, and iron deposits, which some estimate to be worth more than Earth’s entire economy. NASA’s objective is to send the Psyche spacecraft to orbit the asteroid for 21 months, conducting extensive mapping and research to gain insights into its composition and its role in the formation of metal core asteroids and planets.

In the meantime, another asteroid designated as Asteroid 2023 SN6 has caught NASA’s attention. According to the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), this asteroid is expected to make its closest approach to Earth on October 4, coming within a relatively close distance of 4.8 million kilometers. While this distance may seem vast in everyday terms, it is considerably close in astronomical measurements.

Fortunately, despite its proximity, Asteroid 2023 SN6 poses no threat as it is not large enough to be classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object. With an estimated width of almost 86 feet, it is roughly the size of an aircraft. Belonging to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, it shares characteristics with the massive 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s. These Apollo asteroids have semi-major axes larger than Earth’s and are known to cross Earth’s orbit.

The Psyche mission holds significant scientific value. By analyzing the 16 Psyche asteroid, NASA hopes to gather crucial information about the formation and age of Earth, as well as understand the processes behind the creation of metal core asteroids and planets. The mission’s objectives include characterizing the asteroid’s topography, studying its formation, determining the age of specific regions, and analyzing variations in gravitational forces.

The Psyche spacecraft is equipped with a range of scientific instruments, such as a multispectral imager, magnetometer, gamma-ray and neutron meter, and more, all aimed at facilitating comprehensive research during its 21-month orbit around the 16 Psyche asteroid.

来源：
– NASA’s Psyche Mission
– NASA 近地天体研究中心 (CNEOS)

