逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

天文学家利用粒子簇射来研究宇宙射线

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

16月 2023日，XNUMX
天文学家利用粒子簇射来研究宇宙射线

Astronomers have developed a new method for studying cosmic rays that constantly bombard Earth from space. These charged particles are difficult to trace back to their source due to deflections caused by magnetic fields in space. The sources of cosmic rays, which lie beyond the solar system, remain a mystery. Potential suspects include supernovas, active galactic nuclei, gamma-ray bursts, and dark matter, but conclusive evidence has yet to be found.

However, scientists have found a way to analyze showers of secondary particles created when cosmic rays interact with Earth’s atmosphere. These “extensive air showers” occur when charged cosmic particles collide with particles in the atmosphere and produce a cascade of secondary particles that rain down to Earth’s surface.

In a recent study, researchers used precise observations of extensive air showers taken with the Subaru Telescope in Hawaii to gain insights into these particles and the cosmic rays that trigger them. They analyzed thousands of images captured between 2014 and 2020, identifying 13 images containing extensive air showers. These images revealed a greater number of particle tracks than expected, potentially providing a clue to unraveling the mystery of cosmic rays.

The research team believes their method has the potential to determine the nature of individual particles in extensive air showers, which could contribute to better understanding cosmic rays. By integrating this approach with conventional methods, astronomers hope to uncover the particle ingredients of air showers and gain further insights into the origins of cosmic rays.

Scientists suspect that cosmic rays are primarily composed of protons (90%), helium nuclei (9%), and other particles such as electrons and heavy atomic nuclei. This new study offers a promising avenue for identifying the particles present in air showers and, consequently, cosmic rays.

The team’s research was published in the journal Scientific Reports.

来源：
– 科学报告

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

双倍氧气水平对生物的影响：一个迷人的场景

17月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

杜尔可持续发展学院推出 Mineral-X：推动采矿业迈向清洁能源

17月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

最终盘古大陆的形成可能导致极端温度并威胁哺乳动物的生存

17月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

双倍氧气水平对生物的影响：一个迷人的场景

17月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

杜尔可持续发展学院推出 Mineral-X：推动采矿业迈向清洁能源

17月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

最终盘古大陆的形成可能导致极端温度并威胁哺乳动物的生存

17月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

功能信息增加定律：进化的普遍视角

17月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论