逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

科学家利用人工智能和机器学习实时识别超新星

By罗伯特·安德鲁

17月 2023日，XNUMX
科学家利用人工智能和机器学习实时识别超新星

A team of scientists and astronomers from various universities, including Northwestern University and the University of Technology at California, have successfully utilized artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to identify and classify a supernova as it occurred. The project, known as the Bright Transient Survey (BTS) bot, aims to automate the process of distinguishing exploding stars from other celestial events, ultimately providing researchers with more time for analysis.

The team behind the BTSbot developed the AI model by training it with over 1.4 million historical images, including samples of confirmed supernovae, flaring stars, periodic variable stars, and flaring galaxies. By feeding the algorithm this extensive dataset and integrating it into the observing portal, scientists can now easily determine the actions performed by the model.

While the project has faced obstacles such as image vetting and data quality control, the successful use of AI in real-time supernova identification showcases the potential for increased efficiency in astronomical research. However, there are concerns about potential biases and selection biases that may affect the accuracy of AI models in identifying celestial bodies in other galaxies.

The application of AI and machine learning in various fields, including astronomy, is becoming increasingly prevalent. Despite the promising advancements, experts have urged caution, emphasizing the need to address potential biases and ethical concerns associated with the technology.

Source: Northwestern University, Decrypt

定义：

  • Supernova: The explosion of a star that releases massive amounts of energy, outshining an entire galaxy briefly, occurring when a star exhausts its nuclear fuel.
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI): The ability of machines to imitate intelligent human behavior and perform tasks that typically require human intelligence, such as pattern recognition and decision making.
  • Machine Learning: An application of AI that enables machines to learn from and improve upon tasks without being explicitly programmed, using algorithms and statistical models to analyze and interpret vast amounts of data.
  • Bright Transient Survey (BTS) bot: A project that utilizes AI and machine learning to identify and classify supernovae in real-time, aiming to automate the process of distinguishing exploding stars from other celestial events.

来源：

  • 西北大学（Northwestern University）
  • 解码

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

落基山脉北部的亚高山森林具有抗火能力

17月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

新方法利用阳光将废水污染物转化为有价值的化学品

17月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

研究人员在地壳深处发现了巨大的水库

17月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

落基山脉北部的亚高山森林具有抗火能力

17月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

新方法利用阳光将废水污染物转化为有价值的化学品

17月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

研究人员在地壳深处发现了巨大的水库

17月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

照亮暗物质：脉冲星能否揭示难以捉摸的轴子？

17月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论