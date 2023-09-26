逸耘居

AI Predicts Sea Surface Temperature Cooling During Tropical Cyclones

By曼波布雷西亚

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
A new study published in Geophysical Research Letters reveals how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to predict the effects of tropical cyclones on sea surface temperatures. Tropical cyclones, which include tropical storms and hurricanes, are extreme weather events characterized by low atmospheric pressure, high winds, and heavy rain. They form over warm tropical oceans and can have significant impacts on marine ecosystems.

The researchers used a machine learning-based random forest method to model the effects of tropical cyclones on sea surface temperatures in the northwest Pacific Ocean, one of the most active zones for these storms. The AI model was trained using data from a 20-year period and 12 characteristics of tropical cyclones and pre-storm conditions.

The study found that the intensity, translation speed, size, mixed layer depth, and sea surface temperature of the cyclones had the most significant impact on the subsequent surface temperature patterns observed in the ocean. The AI model accurately predicted the cooling of sea surface temperatures in the two days prior to the event, intensifying during the passage of the cyclone, and peaking the day after the event.

The cooling effect extended beyond the direct track of the cyclone and was found to be 50km to the right of the storm’s path. The oceans began to return to normal conditions within days but took up to 14 days to fully recover. The AI model showed good correlation with real data, indicating its potential for predicting future tropical cyclone events and their impacts on marine ecosystems.

This research provides valuable insights into the dynamics of tropical cyclones and their effects on marine ecosystems. By understanding the cooling effects of these storms on sea surface temperatures, scientists can better assess the impact on primary producers such as algae, which play a crucial role in marine food webs. The AI model has the potential to be applied to other ocean basins globally, further enhancing our understanding of tropical cyclones and their ecological consequences.

Sumber:
– Hongxing Cui et al, Predicting Tropical Cyclone‐Induced Sea Surface Temperature Responses Using Machine Learning, Geophysical Research Letters (2023). DOI: 10.1029/2023GL104171

