逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

人工智能工具在无人参与的情况下发现超新星并对其进行分类

By加布里埃尔博塔

15月 2023日，XNUMX
人工智能工具在无人参与的情况下发现超新星并对其进行分类

For the first time ever, a supernova has been detected, confirmed, and classified solely by an AI tool, without the need for human intervention. The tool, called Bright Transient Survey Bot (BTSBot), has been trained on a massive dataset of over 1.4 million images from 16,000 astronomical sources. This breakthrough in AI technology has the potential to expedite the discovery of new supernovae, which are the explosive deaths of distant stars.

Supernova SN2023tyk, as it has been designated following convention, was detected using the BTSBot. Previously, astronomers would spend countless hours visually inspecting and categorizing potential supernovae. By delegating this task to AI, scientists can free up their time for other important research activities. This advancement is expected to streamline the study of supernovae on a larger scale, providing a deeper understanding of stellar evolution and the creation of elements like iron, gold, and carbon through supernovae explosions.

Lead scientist Adam Miller explains, “This represents an important step forward as further refinement of models will allow the robots to isolate specific subtypes of stellar explosions. Ultimately, removing humans from the loop provides more time for the research team to analyze their observations and develop new hypotheses to explain the origin of the cosmic explosions that we observe.”

The Zwicky Transient Facility, a robotic observatory, played a crucial role in this discovery. Continuously monitoring the sky for changes in brightness or position, the facility initially flagged a potential supernova on October 3. The BTSBot identified SN2023tyk on October 5, and subsequently contacted another robotic telescope at the Palomar Observatory to collect spectrum data. The supernova was confirmed to be a Type Ia supernova, resulting from the complete collapse of a white dwarf in a binary system. The discovery was then shared with the wider astronomical community on October 7.

This groundbreaking achievement in automated supernova detection marks a significant advancement in astronomical research. With the help of AI technology, scientists can accelerate their exploration of the cosmos and gain further insights into the mysteries of the universe.

来源：
–西北大学
– Zwicky Transient Facility

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

双倍氧气水平对生物的影响：一个迷人的场景

17月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

杜尔可持续发展学院推出 Mineral-X：推动采矿业迈向清洁能源

17月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

最终盘古大陆的形成可能导致极端温度并威胁哺乳动物的生存

17月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

双倍氧气水平对生物的影响：一个迷人的场景

17月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

杜尔可持续发展学院推出 Mineral-X：推动采矿业迈向清洁能源

17月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

最终盘古大陆的形成可能导致极端温度并威胁哺乳动物的生存

17月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

功能信息增加定律：进化的普遍视角

17月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论