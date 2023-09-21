逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

人工智能驱动的视频分析可以彻底改变鸟类行为研究

By曼波布雷西亚

21 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
人工智能驱动的视频分析可以彻底改变鸟类行为研究

A computing science student at the University of Alberta has been utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the analysis of research videos that study the behavior of red-winged blackbirds and their nests. The video analysis is vital for understanding the effects of parasitism on bird behavior. The current method of identifying specific birds and their actions requires manually reviewing hours of video footage and listening for their distinct calls. This process is time-consuming and requires expertise in bird biology.

However, AI-powered video analysis has the potential to revolutionize bird behavior research by automating the detection of individual birds and their activities. Priscilla Adebanji, the student who worked on this project, used computer vision tools and motion detection algorithms to refine the raw footage and pinpoint the exact times the birds visit their nests to feed their chicks, as well as whether they are entering or leaving. This automation significantly reduces the time needed to review the videos, making the data collection process more efficient.

The software developed by Adebanji still requires further refinement, but its potential is promising. It could not only save time and effort in collecting data for research purposes but also have broader applications in the field of animal biology. The technology could be applied to various species and projects, expanding ecological research capabilities.

Future work on the program will include analyzing the duration of bird visits to their nests and determining gender through the analysis of bird calls. Additionally, researchers plan to explore the applicability of this technology to other animals, such as rodents.

This project demonstrates the challenges and opportunities in the field of computer vision and AI. By working with real-world scenarios and unknown factors, researchers were able to develop innovative solutions that can be applied to a range of applications, including self-driving vehicles and drones.

Overall, the use of AI-powered video analysis in bird behavior research has the potential to streamline data collection processes and advance ecological research capabilities. This project has opened up new opportunities for the student involved, sparking an interest in a career in AI and providing real-world application for their knowledge.

资料来源：阿尔伯塔大学

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

NASA 的 SPHEREx 太空望远镜为太空任务做准备

21 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
科学

发现了两种类似狐猴的古代灵长类新物种

21 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
科学

钼烯的奇迹：一种具有巨大潜力的新型二维金属材料

21 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

NASA 的 SPHEREx 太空望远镜为太空任务做准备

21 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

发现了两种类似狐猴的古代灵长类新物种

21 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

钼烯的奇迹：一种具有巨大潜力的新型二维金属材料

21 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

探索小行星：揭开太阳系构件的秘密

21 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论