逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

一场强大的太阳风暴将在日食之前袭击

By罗伯特·安德鲁

13月 2023日，XNUMX
一场强大的太阳风暴将在日食之前袭击

Yesterday, reports emerged that a co-rotating interaction region (CIR) was forming near Earth’s magnetosphere, caused by the merging of slow and fast-moving solar winds. Unfortunately, the situation is set to worsen today, October 13, as a fresh wave of solar winds from a worm-like coronal hole is expected to trigger a powerful solar storm event. This event is predicted to occur just before the annular solar eclipse takes place in the early hours of October 14.

According to SpaceWeather.com, a stream of solar wind is anticipated to reach Earth later today. These winds are flowing at a speed of approximately 500 km/s from a narrow hole in the sun’s atmosphere. Consequently, geomagnetic unrest and auroras around the Arctic Circle are likely to be ignited by their arrival. Tamitha Skov, also known as Space Weather Woman, further corroborated this information, forecasting a 50 percent chance of a major storm at high latitudes and a 15 percent chance of a minor storm at mid-latitude in her post on X.

Unlike a coronal mass ejection (CME), which typically triggers solar storms, the upcoming storm will be caused solely by solar winds. However, these “winds” are not to be underestimated. They are powerful waves of plasma originating in the corona of the Sun, containing solar particles and strong magnetic fields. As these formidable solar winds strike Earth’s magnetosphere, they create small cracks through a process called co-rotating interaction region (CIR), temporarily leaving our planet vulnerable to solar radiation. The solar winds forcefully penetrate the magnetosphere and induce solar storms even in the absence of a CME.

To collect data on solar activities, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) relies on three crucial instruments. The Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI) measures the longitudinal and vector magnetic fields across the entire visible solar disk. The Extreme Ultraviolet Variability Experiment (EVE) assesses the Sun’s extreme ultraviolet irradiance. Finally, the Atmospheric Imaging Assembly (AIA) provides continuous observations of the solar chromosphere and corona in seven extreme ultraviolet (EUV) channels.

来源：
– SpaceWeather.com
– Tamitha Skov, Space Weather Woman

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

最近的恒星形成阻碍了高 z 星系恒星质量的准确测量

14月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

“火环”日食预计将出现阴雨天气

14月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

罕见的“火环”日食照亮了天空

14月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

最近的恒星形成阻碍了高 z 星系恒星质量的准确测量

14月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

“火环”日食预计将出现阴雨天气

14月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

罕见的“火环”日食照亮了天空

14月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

Katya Echazarreta：墨西哥宇航员的开拓者

14月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论