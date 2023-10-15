逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

印度Aditya-L1航天器顺利执行任务

By曼波布雷西亚

15月 2023日，XNUMX
Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath announced that India’s first space-based solar mission, the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, is progressing smoothly and is expected to reach Lagrange Point 1 (L1) by mid-January. The spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around L1, which is located 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth in the direction of the sun.

Aditya-L1, launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on September 2, is equipped with seven different payloads to study the sun in detail. Four of these payloads will observe the sun’s light, while the other three will measure the plasma and magnetic fields. The mission’s primary objective is to study the sun’s outermost layer, known as the solar corona, and investigate the Sun-Earth relationship.

The Aditya-L1 mission is planned to be launched into a halo orbit around L1, which allows for continuous observation of the sun without being obstructed by Earth. The spacecraft will provide valuable data on solar activities, such as solar flares and coronal mass ejections.

In addition to the progress of the Aditya-L1 mission, Somanath also provided updates on the Gaganyaan program. The Test Vehicle-D1 mission, scheduled for October 21, will test and demonstrate the crew escape system, a critical component of the Gaganyaan mission. The crew escape system ensures the safety of the crew in case of any emergency during the launch.

Somanath further mentioned that ISRO aims to have at least one launch every month. Following the test vehicle launch, GSLV and SSLV launches are planned, followed by the Gaganyaan unmanned mission. The Gaganyaan project aims to demonstrate India’s human spaceflight capabilities by launching a crew of three members into an orbit of 400 km for a three-day mission.

Overall, India’s space missions are advancing steadily, with Aditya-L1 poised to reach its destination and provide groundbreaking data on the sun, while the Gaganyaan program progresses towards its goal of human spaceflight.

来源：

– 印度斯坦时报：
– Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO):

