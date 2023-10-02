逸耘居

科学

Aditya-L1 任务：印度太阳监测航天器摆脱地球的影响

By加布里埃尔博塔

2月 2023日，XNUMX
India’s Aditya-L1 mission, aimed at observing the Sun’s outermost layers, has reached a significant milestone in its journey towards escaping “the sphere of Earth’s influence”. The spacecraft, named after the Hindu Sun deity, has successfully crossed the halfway mark of its four-month journey to the center of the solar system, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

At a distance of 920,000 kilometers (570,000 miles) from Earth, the gravitational forces of both bodies have nullified, enabling Aditya-L1 to enter a stable halo orbit around the Sun. This achievement marks the second time that ISRO has sent a spacecraft beyond Earth’s sphere of influence, the first being the Mars Orbiter Mission. India has been making significant strides in space exploration, having recently become the fourth country to successfully land on the Moon.

While the Aditya-L1 mission progresses, ISRO faced disappointment with its Moon rover, Pragyan, failing to awaken after being powered down for the lunar night. Despite this setback, ISRO Chief S. Somanath reassured that Pragyan had accomplished its intended tasks, and the mission would still be considered a success even if the rover remains inactive.

India’s space achievements are noteworthy, as the nation became the first Asian country to orbit Mars in 2014. Additionally, ISRO aims to launch a crewed mission into Earth orbit within the next year. While the United States, European Space Agency, Japan, and China have sent probes to explore the Sun, ISRO’s Aditya-L1 mission has the potential to be the first by an Asian nation to be placed in orbit around our nearest star.

