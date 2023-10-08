逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

ISRO 对 Aditya-L1 航天器进行轨迹修正

By罗伯特·安德鲁

8月 2023日，XNUMX
ISRO 对 Aditya-L1 航天器进行轨迹修正

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has recently conducted a trajectory correction manoeuvre (TCM) on the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, which is currently on its way to the Lagrangian 1 (L1) point. The TCM was performed on October 6, and ISRO has reported that the spacecraft is in good health and on track towards its destination.

The TCM was necessary to correct the trajectory after the Trans-Lagrangian Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre, which took place on September 19. The TL1I manoeuvre marked the beginning of the spacecraft’s 110-day journey to the L1 point, which is situated approximately 1.5 million km from Earth. The L1 point lies between the sun-earth line and is around 1% of the earth-sun distance.

The Aditya-L1 mission, India’s first solar observatory, was launched on September 2, and since then, the spacecraft has been steadily progressing towards its destination. During its journey, the magnetometer payload, developed at the Laboratory for Electro Optics Systems in Bengaluru, will be activated to measure interplanetary magnetic fields.

ISRO expects Aditya-L1 to reach the L1 point by January 2024. This mission is a significant achievement for India’s space programme and will contribute to our understanding of the sun and its impact on space weather.

资料来源：ISRO

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

Rapid Collective Movement of Iron Atoms Discovered in Earth’s Inner Core

8月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

Underwater Volcano Holds Vast Water Reservoir Under New Zealand’s Coast

8月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

Scientists Spot Mysterious Luminous Fast Blue Optical Transient (LFBOT) in Space

8月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

Rapid Collective Movement of Iron Atoms Discovered in Earth’s Inner Core

8月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

Underwater Volcano Holds Vast Water Reservoir Under New Zealand’s Coast

8月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

Scientists Spot Mysterious Luminous Fast Blue Optical Transient (LFBOT) in Space

8月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

A Glimpse into the Cosmic Web: Mapping the Universe’s Largest Structures

8月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论