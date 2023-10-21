逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

革命性突破：DeepMB 实现实时、高质量光声成像

By加布里埃尔博塔

21月 2023日，XNUMX
革命性突破：DeepMB 实现实时、高质量光声成像

Researchers have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of medical imaging, addressing the long-standing challenge of obtaining high-quality images quickly using multispectral optoacoustic tomography (MSOT). MSOT is a cutting-edge technology that has the potential to diagnose and evaluate various diseases such as breast cancer and muscular dystrophy. However, the time-consuming processing required to generate detailed images has limited its clinical utility.

To overcome this challenge, researchers have developed DeepMB, a deep-learning framework that enables real-time, high-quality optoacoustic imaging. DeepMB bridges the gap between the speed of real-time imaging and the image quality achieved through model-based reconstruction. It achieves this by representing model-based reconstruction using a deep neural network.

What sets DeepMB apart is its impressive performance. By training the system on synthesized optoacoustic signals and ground-truth images created through model-based reconstruction, the researchers have achieved accurate optoacoustic image reconstruction in just 31 milliseconds per image. This is approximately 1000 times faster than state-of-the-art algorithms, while maintaining virtually no loss in image quality, as confirmed through qualitative and quantitative evaluations of a diverse dataset of in vivo images.

The implications of DeepMB are profound. It promises to provide clinicians with immediate access to high-quality MSOT images regardless of the patient’s condition or the area of the body being scanned. This breakthrough opens up the possibility of high-resolution, multispectral contrast imaging through handheld optoacoustic tomography becoming a routine part of clinical practice. It has the potential to transform medical studies and patient care by equipping healthcare professionals with a powerful tool for making more accurate diagnoses and providing superior care.

In conclusion, DeepMB represents a significant advancement in optoacoustic imaging. Its versatility extends beyond MSOT to other imaging modalities such as ultrasound, x-ray, and magnetic resonance imaging. As DeepMB continues to evolve, it has the potential to become a cornerstone of modern medical imaging, delivering high-quality results at unprecedented speeds and revolutionizing the field for the better.

Source: Researchers on this project.

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

本周最奇怪的阿里巴巴电动汽车：受 Troncycle 启发的自由行程碰碰车摩托车

21月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

SpaceX 进行星舰发动机脱轨燃烧测试

21月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

了解 Cookie 和隐私政策

21月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

本周最奇怪的阿里巴巴电动汽车：受 Troncycle 启发的自由行程碰碰车摩托车

21月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

SpaceX 进行星舰发动机脱轨燃烧测试

21月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

了解 Cookie 和隐私政策

21月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

太空采矿不断增长的潜力：展望未来

21月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论