增强 K₃C₆₀ 光驱动超导性的策略

Researchers have identified a strategy to increase the light-induced superconductivity of the material K₃C₆₀. Superconductivity is the ability of certain materials to conduct electricity with minimal resistance, making it highly desirable for various technological applications. K₃C₆₀ is an organic superconductor that exhibits zero resistance when exposed to mid-infrared optical pulses.

The team of researchers from the Max Planck Institute for the Structure and Dynamics of Matter, Università degli Studi di Parma, and the University of Oxford have successfully enhanced the photo-susceptibility of K₃C₆₀ by two orders of magnitude. This breakthrough involved the use of a highly tunable optical source, reaching a frequency of 10 THz.

In previous experiments, the researchers had already achieved the superconducting phase in K₃C₆₀ using higher energy excitation photon energies. However, this study focused on exploring the excitation in the material at lower energies, which was made possible by utilizing a terahertz source.

The underlying physics behind this enhancement is not yet fully understood. However, the researchers believe that the driven molecular vibrations couple with the electronic states of the material, enhancing the pairing and coherence necessary for superconductivity. The team was able to sustain a long-lived superconducting state at room temperature for a duration of 10 nanoseconds.

This research not only sheds light on the mechanisms underlying light-induced superconductivity in K₃C₆₀ but also introduces a strategy that could prolong the photo-induced superconductivity. This has potential implications for the development of light-driven quantum technologies. The researchers are also planning to study the properties of this transient state and compare them to equilibrium superconductivity.

Overall, this study represents a significant step forward in enhancing the superconductivity of materials using light and opens up new possibilities for future technological advancements.

来源：

定义：

– Superconductivity: The ability of certain materials to conduct electricity with almost no resistance.

– K₃C₆₀: An organic superconductor that exhibits zero resistance when exposed to mid-infrared optical pulses.

– Terahertz (THz): A unit of frequency that corresponds to one trillion cycles per second.

– Equilibrium state: A state in which the properties of a system do not change with time.