逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

全面观察宇宙中的物体

By罗伯特·安德鲁

18月 2023日，XNUMX
全面观察宇宙中的物体

Researchers from The Australian National University (ANU) have developed the most extensive view of the history of the universe. Lead author Honorary Associate Professor Charley Lineweaver explains that their goal was to understand the origins of all objects in the universe. They concluded that as the universe expanded and cooled after the big bang, objects like protons, atoms, planets, stars, and galaxies condensed out of a hot background.

To illustrate this process, the researchers created two plots. The first plot shows the temperature and density of the universe as it expanded and cooled. The second plot displays the mass and size of all objects in the universe. This comprehensive chart provides a visualization of the objects in the universe.

The study raises important questions about the boundaries of the plots and what lies beyond them. Some regions in the plot are “forbidden” because objects cannot be denser than black holes or be so small that quantum mechanics blurs their nature as singular objects. The researchers speculate that the universe may have started as an instanton—an object with a specific size and mass—rather than a singularity, which is a hypothetical point of infinite density and temperature.

On the larger end of the plot, it suggests that if there is a complete vacuum beyond the observable universe, our universe would resemble a large, low-density black hole. However, the researchers have good reason to believe that this is not the case.

This groundbreaking study provides a new understanding of the objects in the universe and offers new insights into the origins of the universe itself. The research was published in the American Journal of Physics.

来源：

– Charles H. Lineweaver et al, All objects and some questions, American Journal of Physics (2023). DOI: 10.1119/5.0150209

– 澳大利亚国立大学

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

拟议的科学定律揭示了宇宙的进化路径

18月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

水生脊椎动物饲养的阶段和口腔内食品加工的重要性

18月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

计算机模型揭示了高山冰盖 120,000 万年来的演变

18月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

全面观察宇宙中的物体

18月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

拟议的科学定律揭示了宇宙的进化路径

18月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

水生脊椎动物饲养的阶段和口腔内食品加工的重要性

18月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

计算机模型揭示了高山冰盖 120,000 万年来的演变

18月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论