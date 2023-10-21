逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

印度空间研究组织对月球上的维克拉姆着陆器和普拉吉亚漫游车面临的威胁表示担忧

By加布里埃尔博塔

21月 2023日，XNUMX
ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) has raised concerns about the potential threat faced by the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover on the moon. According to a senior officer at ISRO who requested anonymity, the lunar surface is constantly being hit by micrometeoroids, posing a risk to the spacecraft.

Chandrayaan 3, the mission in which the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover were deployed, has successfully completed its 14-day mission on the moon. However, as the spacecraft is currently in a sleeping mode, it is vulnerable to being hit by these micrometeoroids.

While there are no specific details about the potential damage or malfunction that could occur, time will reveal the true extent of the risk faced by the rover and lander. It is uncertain whether they will break or experience any other problems due to these micrometeoroid impacts.

The Vikram lander and Pragyan rover have played a crucial role in India’s ambitious lunar exploration efforts. The Vikram lander was designed to deliver the Pragyan rover to the surface of the moon and conduct various experiments and observations.

To address the threat from micrometeoroids, it is essential for ISRO to carefully monitor the situation and develop strategies to mitigate any potential damage. These strategies may involve adjusting the sleeping mode settings of the spacecraft and implementing protective measures to shield the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover from the impacts of micrometeoroids.

This concern raised by ISRO underscores the importance of considering all potential risks and challenges that arise during lunar exploration missions. By identifying and addressing these risks, space agencies can ensure the success and longevity of their spacecraft on the moon.

来源：
– ISRO officer (anonymous)
– 今日印度

