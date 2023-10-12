逸耘居

提出解释 Abell 3827 星系团透镜效应的新理论

By罗伯特·安德鲁

12月 2023日，XNUMX
A new theory has been proposed by a team of astrophysicists to explain the unique lensing phenomenon observed in the Abell 3827 galaxy cluster. The researchers, Joyce Lin, Richard Griffiths, and Jenny Wagner, suggest that the lensing properties of the cluster can be better understood by considering its three-dimensional characteristics.

Abell 3827 is a galaxy cluster located approximately 1.3 billion light-years away from Earth. Previous studies have indicated that the visible part of the cluster only makes up 10% of its mass, with the remaining mass believed to be dark matter. The arrangement of the galaxies in the cluster results in gravitational lensing, which creates a glowing blue ring around its edges.

The number of images seen when observing Abell 3827 has been a topic of debate among astronomers, with estimates ranging from four to eight. The distortion of light emitted by the stars in the galaxies, caused by unseen dark matter and likely related to rotation, makes it difficult to determine the exact number of images.

The new theory proposed by the research team suggests that the lensing in Abell 3827 is not thin and flat, as previously thought, but has a three-dimensional morphology. The cluster’s lensing is compared to the shape of a waffle, with varying thickness in different parts. This characteristic could explain why the cluster appears stretched in some areas more than others.

For this theory to be valid, the galaxies in the cluster must be at different distances from Earth. The researchers believe that three out of the four major galaxies in Abell 3827 are approximately equidistant, while the fourth is slightly closer.

This new theory contributes to our understanding of dark matter and provides insights into the lensing properties of galaxy clusters. Further research and observations will be necessary to confirm and refine these findings.

Source: Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (2023) DOI: 10.1093/mnras/stad2800

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

