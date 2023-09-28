逸耘居

科学

研究甲醛双重性质的新化学工具

By曼波布雷西亚

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
研究甲醛双重性质的新化学工具

The University of Leicester has developed a new library of compounds that aim to reveal the multifaceted nature of formaldehyde. Formaldehyde is a chemical that is known to be carcinogenic and toxic in high doses, but it is also believed to play important roles in our biology. The compounds, detailed in a study published in the journal Chemical Science, allow scientists to study formaldehyde more effectively, as it has proven too volatile and reactive to study with ease.

Formaldehyde is present in all living things and has various uses, such as a glue and a sterilizing agent. It is both naturally occurring and produced within our own cells. Despite its potential toxicity, there is growing evidence that formaldehyde plays a crucial role in our biology. Understanding its toxic and carcinogenic qualities could help scientists find ways to prevent or treat its effects.

To investigate formaldehyde’s impact on cells, the University of Leicester, in collaboration with the University of Oxford, developed a new library of compounds designed to release formaldehyde in a controlled manner. Inspired by compounds used in the cosmetics industry that slowly release low levels of formaldehyde, these compounds allow for a more precise measurement of formaldehyde’s effects.

Dr. Richard Hopkinson from the University of Leicester Institute for Structural and Chemical Biology explains that the challenge lies in delivering formaldehyde in a quantifiable and controllable manner due to its high reactivity and volatility. This new chemical tool provides a solution to this problem.

Formaldehyde is linked to various types of cancer, particularly nose and throat cancers caused by inhalation. However, emerging evidence also suggests that formaldehyde plays a role in our metabolism and may be an important nutrient rather than just a toxin. By unraveling the exact functions of formaldehyde in cells, researchers hope to answer important questions about its role in disease.

Further research and investigation will be necessary to fully understand the dual nature of formaldehyde and its implications for human health. The new chemical compounds developed by the University of Leicester provide a valuable tool for studying this complex chemical.

Source: University of Leicester – Chemical Science (DOI: 10.1039/D3SC02867D)

