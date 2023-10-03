逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

美国宇航局的月球勘测轨道飞行器如何帮助定位坠毁的月球航天器

By曼波布雷西亚

3月 2023日，XNUMX
美国宇航局的月球勘测轨道飞行器如何帮助定位坠毁的月球航天器

The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), launched by NASA in 2009, has been instrumental in collecting valuable data about the Moon’s topography, mineralogy, and water resources. Equipped with a suite of cameras, including two Narrow Angle Cameras and one Wide Angle Camera, the LRO images most of the lunar surface every month. The data from the Narrow Angle Cameras are crucial for spotting small changes in the Moon’s landscape over time, as each pixel corresponds to roughly 50 centimeters.

Not only are these high-resolution images used by professional scientists, but they are also made available to the public every 90 days. Thousands of unique users access the observations each month. This accessibility has allowed space enthusiasts, such as Shanmuga Subramanian, a mechanical engineer in Chennai, India, to utilize the data for their own investigations. In 2019, Subramanian used the LRO images to search for the crash site of India’s Vikram lander, which was part of the Chandrayaan-2 mission. Subramanian’s meticulous scrutiny paid off, and he discovered a bright pixel in a post-crash image that was absent in previous images. This discovery led to the confirmation of Vikram’s crash site.

The LRO’s images have also revealed the crash sites of other lunar spacecraft. After Israel’s Beresheet lander lost contact with mission control, LRO images captured the impact site, showing that the lander had struck a rim of a small crater during a hard landing. Likewise, Japan’s Hakuto-R Mission 1 lander and Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft crashes were identified using LRO data.

The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter has proven to be an essential tool for locating crashed lunar spacecraft. Its high-resolution imagery and regular data releases have allowed scientists and space enthusiasts alike to analyze and pinpoint crash sites on the Moon. The LRO continues to provide valuable insights into the Moon’s surface and improve our understanding of lunar missions.

来源：
– Article: NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Helps Find Lost Spacecraft on Moon, Shows a Bipolar Expanse, by Eric Hand, Eos, September 24, 2021.

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 航天器将历史小行星样本带回地球

4月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 航天器将历史小行星样本带回地球

4月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

NGC 4654 的壮观图像：室女座星团中的中间螺旋星系

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论