逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

科学家利用 3D 打印技术打印活体神经网络

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

3月 2023日，XNUMX
科学家利用 3D 打印技术打印活体神经网络

Scientists at Monash University in Melbourne have successfully printed living neural networks using 3D-printing technology. The researchers used rat brain cells suspended in a gel, which they squeezed out of a nozzle and into a scaffold to create the neural structures. The team built the networks layer by layer using bioinks with and without cells. The structure allowed the cells to access nutrients and mimic the alternating gray and white matter found in the cortex. The printed neurons were able to extend their axons across cell-free layers to communicate with other cells, similar to how neurons function in the brain.

This breakthrough has significant implications for drug trials and studying basic brain function, as it offers a potential alternative to animal testing. The ability to create mini-brains using 3D-printing technology could reduce the need for testing new drugs on animals, making the process more efficient and ethical. However, there are still challenges to overcome before this technology becomes standard lab practice.

One challenge is ensuring the survival and functionality of the printed neurons. Neurons are delicate cells that require a carefully calibrated gel to thrive, and standard 3D-printers use temperatures that are too high for cell survival. The researchers had to develop a gel that is as soft as the brain yet printable through a 3D-printer. Additionally, including glial cells, which support and maintain a welcoming environment for neurons, is crucial for replicating the electrical activity seen in the body.

While the experiment was conducted using rat cells, it is a proof of concept for potentially using human cells in the future. However, scaling up the printing process to create larger, more complex neural networks is a challenge. The human brain has billions of neurons, and 3D-printing delicate tissue is a slow process. More research and development are needed to make this technique viable for larger-scale applications.

Sumber:
- 来源文章

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 航天器将历史小行星样本带回地球

4月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 航天器将历史小行星样本带回地球

4月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

NGC 4654 的壮观图像：室女座星团中的中间螺旋星系

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论