土星环的起源：古代卫星之间的碰撞

By曼波布雷西亚

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
A recent study suggests that the iconic ring system surrounding Saturn may have been formed from a collision between two ancient icy moons. Saturn, known for its seven concentric rings and vast number of moons, has long fascinated astronomers. Utilizing data collected by NASA’s Cassini mission and conducting computer simulations, researchers have offered a possible explanation for the origin of Saturn’s rings.

The Cassini mission, which orbited Saturn for 13 years, discovered that the material comprising the rings consists of pristine icy fragments uncontaminated by dust. These findings imply that the rings are relatively young, only a few million years old. To unravel this mystery, experts from NASA and Durham University hypothesized that the rings may have resulted from a recent collision between two large icy moons.

By simulating nearly 200 scenarios of such a collision, the researchers discovered that a collision between moons similar in size to Saturn’s current moons Dione and Rhea could account for the existence of the rings. These moons have diameters roughly equivalent to one third and a little less than half of Earth’s moon’s diameter, respectively.

The simulations revealed that the collision would scatter the icy fragments and rocky cores in different ways. As a result, the rocky cores would coalesce into new moons while the ice would disperse closer to Saturn’s surface, forming the rings. This scenario aligns with the Roche limit, which defines the boundary where the gravity of orbiting material is weaker than tidal forces.

One significant outcome of the study is the realization that Saturn’s icy moons likely possess rocky cores. Scientists believe that these icy moons, including tiny Enceladus, might harbor conditions suitable for life to emerge. However, much remains unknown about Saturn and its history, and this study represents only a small step towards unraveling the planet’s mysteries.

The Astrophysical Journal published the study on September 27th.

来源：
– The Astrophysical Journal, September 27, 2021

