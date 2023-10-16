臭氧层大洞引发人们对恢复的担忧

In September 2023, European scientists made a troubling discovery – a massive hole in the ozone layer above the South Pole. This finding has raised concerns about the healing process of the ozone layer and its impact on life on Earth.

The ozone layer, especially above polar regions, has been gradually recovering thanks to the success of the Montreal Protocol. The Montreal Protocol, signed in 1987 by 195 countries, banned the use of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), which were responsible for ozone depletion. In 2019, the hole above Antarctica reached its smallest ever recorded size.

However, on September 16th, a hole with a surface area of 26 million square kilometers was observed, equivalent to the size of North America. The ozone layer naturally fluctuates over each pole throughout the seasons, with holes forming during winter due to polar stratospheric clouds that further deplete the already limited ozone mass. Ozone levels return to normal during summer. Unfortunately, this year, the ozone hole started rapidly expanding in mid-August, marking the end of winter in the Southern Hemisphere.

One of the potential culprits for the expansion of the ozone hole is the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano in the southern Pacific. This eruption released over 50 million tons of water vapor into the stratosphere, which can affect the ozone layer. El Niño, a climate pattern that alters temperatures around the poles, may have also played a role. Despite these challenges, experts from the European Space Agency believe that the ozone layer will eventually recover by 2050.

The ozone layer is crucial for protecting all forms of life on Earth. It acts as an invisible filter, shielding living organisms from harmful UV radiation emitted by the Sun. The majority of UV rays are absorbed by the ozone layer, preventing them from reaching the Earth’s surface. Without the protective effect of ozone, life on Earth would not have evolved as it has.

Sources: Montreal Protocol, European Space Agency