科学

一套新的监测立方体卫星使用机翼代替推进系统

By曼波布雷西亚

8月 2023日，XNUMX
CubeSats, small satellites used for remote monitoring of the Earth, are becoming more commonplace and are now being equipped with various propulsion systems. However, a new set of monitoring CubeSats developed by Spain’s Institue of Aerospace Technology (INTA) called the Advanced Nanosatellite Systems for Earth-observation Research (ANSER) takes a unique approach – they use wings instead of traditional propulsion systems.

The ANSER CubeSats are designed to monitor reservoirs and lakes in Iberia, the peninsula in Europe that Spain is a part of. Interestingly, the name of the satellite is derived from the Spanish word for wild goose, an animal known for its ability to fly in formation.

The wings of the ANSER CubeSats will deploy after they are launched and will be spaced approximately 10 km apart from each other. Despite their close proximity, the CubeSats will orbit at a height of 500 km from the ground. The wings utilize the tiny amount of atmosphere present at this altitude to generate drag and lift forces, allowing the CubeSats to maneuver into their desired positions.

Once in orbit, the ANSER CubeSats will use their hyperspectral imagers to capture high-resolution images of lakes and reservoirs. These images will enable them to monitor water levels and identify potential hazards such as algal blooms. With their relatively low cost, the CubeSats offer an affordable solution for monitoring bodies of water.

While this passive propulsion system reduces the lifespan of the mission, the developers of the ANSER CubeSats see it as an opportunity to launch improved versions in the future. As hardware capabilities continue to advance and launch costs decrease, they plan to launch new CubeSats every 2-3 years as the older ones deorbit.

Currently, the launch of the ANSER CubeSats is on hold as the Vega flight VV23 undergoes checks after a scrubbed launch. Updates on a new launch date are yet to be announced. Hopefully, soon the ANSER CubeSats will take flight and demonstrate the effectiveness of wings as a means of satellite propulsion.

来源：
– ESA – Vega’s fuel-free CubeSats to keep formation with wings
– UT – A Cubesat Will Test out Water as a Propulsion System
– UT – The First Cubesat With a Hall-Effect Thruster has Gone to Space
– UT – Spacecraft Could be Equipped With Tiny Thrusters That Use Water for Propellant

