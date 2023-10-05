逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

天文学家捕捉到玫瑰红色星云的惊人照片

By曼波布雷西亚

5月 2023日，XNUMX
天文学家捕捉到玫瑰红色星云的惊人照片

Astronomers from the European Southern Observatory (ESO) have recently unveiled a breathtaking new photograph of a rosy red nebula known as IC1284. This emission nebula, located in the center of the image, emanates a vibrant red hue due to a combination of active star formation and the fusion of hydrogen within the region. Its brightness is a result of ionized gas emitting its own light.

The European Southern Observatory’s VLT Survey telescope captured this stunning image as part of an ongoing effort to understand the life cycle of stars. By studying nebulae like IC1284, scientists hope to gain valuable insights into how stars are born, live, and eventually die.

Nebulae are vast collections of dust and gas that serve as the building blocks for new stars. They play a crucial role in the birth and evolution of galaxies. Within the image of IC1284, one can also spot two blue reflection nebulae, NGC6589 and NGC6590, located in the lower right corner. Unlike emission nebulae, reflection nebulae consist of interstellar dust clouds that reflect the light emitted by nearby stars, resulting in a distinct blue hue.

This photo was captured using the European Southern Observatory’s wide-field camera, OmegaCAM, mounted on the VLT Survey Telescope located at the Paranal Observatory in Chile. The image forms part of the VST Photometric H alpha Survey of the Southern Galactic Plane and Bulge (VPHAS+), an extensive survey that aims to study nebulae and stars using visible light.

The ESO’s public survey provides astronomers with valuable data to better understand the life cycles of stars and the formation of nebulae. By observing these celestial objects in visible light, scientists can uncover new insights into the processes that shape our universe.

来源：
– 欧洲南方天文台（ESO）
- 空间

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

研究表明，金·卡戴珊和其他名人使用类似猫的声音风格

5月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

哺乳动物中发现的荧光：一个令人惊讶的发现

5月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

天龙座流星雨和猎户座流星雨：十月的天赐盛宴

5月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

研究表明，金·卡戴珊和其他名人使用类似猫的声音风格

5月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

哺乳动物中发现的荧光：一个令人惊讶的发现

5月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

天龙座流星雨和猎户座流星雨：十月的天赐盛宴

5月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

脉冲星检测到发射有史以来最大的爆发

5月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论