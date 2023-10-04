逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

由于罕见的疾病，交通警察局长的假期发生了毁灭性的转变

By曼波布雷西亚

4月 2023日，XNUMX
由于罕见的疾病，交通警察局长的假期发生了毁灭性的转变

Dave Jones, the Transit Police Chief Officer in Vancouver, went on a family vacation in B.C.’s Southern Interior that quickly turned into a life-changing experience. While on vacation, Jones woke up with numbness in his hands and feet, which soon worsened to include a change in his voice, difficulty swallowing, loss of balance, and double vision.

Initially thinking it was due to sleeping in a strange position, Jones sought medical help at the Oliver Hospital. However, it became clear that advanced neurological equipment was necessary for a diagnosis. While in Hope, Jones fell outside his car and a stranger helped him back into the vehicle. His wife immediately drove him to Royal Columbian Hospital, where he was eventually diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disorder.

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rapidly progressing neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves, leading to muscle weakness and paralysis. The exact cause is not fully understood, but it often follows a viral or bacterial infection. Jones had experienced food poisoning about 10 days before the onset of his symptoms.

While at the hospital, Jones had to be fed through a tube as he was unable to swallow. Although his mind remained intact, he was unable to speak and at times struggled to breathe. After ruling out other possible causes, Jones received treatment for Guillain-Barré syndrome. His recovery prognosis is positive, but it will take time for him to regain full strength.

Jones was set to retire from his position as the Metro Vancouver Transit Police Chief Officer on September 30. He emphasized the importance of having a support system and expressed gratitude for the assistance and care provided by his family, particularly his wife. Jones now has a newfound appreciation for the little moments in life and plans to enjoy special moments with his loved ones in his retirement.

来源：
– 全球新闻，Corus Entertainment Inc. 的一个部门。

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

天文学家发现宇宙中奇异的爆炸：发光快蓝色光学瞬变之谜

6月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

科学家遇到“好问题”，因为样本罐含有大量来自小行星贝努的物质

6月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

中国计划扩建空间站作为国际空间站的替代方案

6月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

天文学家发现宇宙中奇异的爆炸：发光快蓝色光学瞬变之谜

6月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

科学家遇到“好问题”，因为样本罐含有大量来自小行星贝努的物质

6月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

中国计划扩建空间站作为国际空间站的替代方案

6月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

哈勃太空望远镜捕捉到令人惊叹的透镜状星系 NGC 612 图像

6月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论