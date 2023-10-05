逸耘居

普赛克任务：探索富含金属的小行星

By加布里埃尔博塔

5月 2023日，XNUMX
NASA’s Psyche mission, scheduled to launch in August 2022, aims to study a metal-rich asteroid of the same name located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The spacecraft will arrive at the asteroid in early 2026 and spend nearly two years orbiting it to investigate its composition. The mission is led by Arizona State University, with overall management by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and spacecraft development by Maxar Technologies.

One of the main objectives of the Psyche mission is to shed light on the formation of rocky planets in our solar system. Scientists believe that Psyche may be the core of a planetesimal, a building block of rocky planets like Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars. By studying Psyche up close, scientists hope to gain insights into the violent collisions and matter accumulation processes that led to the formation of our own planets.

However, scientists are also prepared to be surprised and acknowledge the possibility of Psyche being a different type of primordial solar system object that has not been studied before. Its unique composition and history could provide valuable information about alternative scenarios of solar system formation.

The Psyche spacecraft will carry three science instruments: a magnetometer to search for evidence of an ancient magnetic field, a gamma-ray and neutron spectrometer to determine the chemical elements present on Psyche, and a multispectral imager to analyze its mineral composition and topography. Additionally, the mission will conduct a gravity science investigation using the spacecraft’s telecommunications system, which will help scientists analyze the asteroid’s rotation, mass, and gravity field.

Notably, the Psyche mission will utilize a highly efficient propulsion system powered by Hall-effect thrusters. These thrusters will propel the spacecraft using xenon propellant, creating thrust through the acceleration and expulsion of charged atoms. This advanced propulsion technology will be employed for the first time beyond the moon, enabling the spacecraft to achieve its mission objectives effectively.

Overall, the Psyche mission represents a significant endeavor to explore and understand a metal-rich asteroid, which could provide critical insights into the formation and evolution of rocky bodies in our solar system.

来源：
– NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU (Illustration reference)
– NASA Psyche Mission (Overview and details of the mission)

By 加布里埃尔博塔

