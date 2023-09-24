逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

NASA 公布了 5 颗巨型小行星今天将接近地球的距离和大小

By加布里埃尔博塔

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
NASA 公布了 5 颗巨型小行星今天将接近地球的距离和大小

According to NASA, five massive asteroids are expected to come remarkably close to Earth today. The closest approach will be made by asteroid 2023 SP3, which is set to get uncomfortably close. This house-sized asteroid, with a width of 59 feet, will come within a distance of only 0.328 million kilometers from Earth.

Asteroid 2023 SP3 belongs to the Apollo group and was first observed on September 13. The fact that it will come so close to our planet is quite shocking.

While it is alarming to hear about such close encounters, it’s important to understand the terminology used when discussing asteroids. The Apollo group refers to a group of asteroids that have orbits that cross the orbit of Earth. These asteroids are named after the first asteroid of this group that was discovered, which was named Apollo.

It’s worth noting that although these asteroids are coming close to Earth, there is no imminent danger of a collision. NASA regularly tracks and monitors asteroids to ensure the safety of our planet. In fact, close encounters like these provide valuable opportunities for scientists to study and learn more about these celestial objects.

The information provided by NASA on the size, speed, and distance of these asteroids gives us a glimpse into the vastness and complexity of our universe. It serves as a reminder of the importance of ongoing research and exploration in the field of astronomy.

来源：
–美国宇航局

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

美国宇航局任务中的小行星样本成功返回地球

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

美国宇航局历史性任务中首次安全着陆小行星样本

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

了解 Cookie：您需要了解的内容

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

美国宇航局任务中的小行星样本成功返回地球

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局历史性任务中首次安全着陆小行星样本

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

NASA 公布了 5 颗巨型小行星今天将接近地球的距离和大小

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

了解 Cookie：您需要了解的内容

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论