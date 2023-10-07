逸耘居

科学

5 Asteroids Approaching Earth Today: NASA Reveals Size, Speed, and Proximity

By罗伯特·安德鲁

7月 2023日，XNUMX
NASA continues to monitor asteroids that come close to Earth, as they have the potential to pose a threat to our planet. Today, on October 7, there are five asteroids that are approaching Earth. Let’s take a closer look at these asteroids and their key details.

1. Asteroid 2023 TR1: This asteroid, approximately the size of a car, will reach its closest approach to Earth today. Its estimated distance from Earth is 108,000 kilometers, and it has a width of 12 feet. It is traveling towards Earth at a speed of 71,961 kilometers per hour.

2. Asteroid 2023 TB1: Also scheduled for today’s close approach, this asteroid is designated as 2023 TB1. It is estimated to come within 261,000 kilometers of Earth. With a width of 15 feet, it is anticipated to travel at a speed of 33,682 kilometers per hour.

While these asteroids are coming relatively close to Earth, there is no need to panic. NASA’s stringent tracking and monitoring systems allow scientists to closely monitor their trajectories and predict their movements accurately. The information gathered helps us understand the potential impact risks associated with these asteroids.

It’s important to note that the term “closest Earth approach” refers to the point at which an asteroid comes closest to our planet during its orbit. This distance is measured in kilometers.

By studying these asteroids, scientists gain valuable insights into the formation and movement of objects in space. Additionally, monitoring these asteroids allows us to develop strategies for potential future encounters with larger asteroids that may pose a threat to Earth.

来源：

– NASA JPL (Jet Propulsion Laboratory)
– Pexels (for images)

(Note: This article is for informational purposes only. For more accurate and up-to-date information regarding asteroid movements and potential threats, please refer to trusted sources like NASA.)

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

