逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

45 英尺小行星 2023 SE4 快速接近地球

By罗伯特·安德鲁

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
45 英尺小行星 2023 SE4 快速接近地球

NASA has recently announced that a massive asteroid named 2023 SE4 is hurtling towards Earth at an alarming speed. According to data provided by the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), the asteroid is currently on a trajectory towards our planet, with a velocity of 16,509 kilometers per hour. It is expected to make a close approach to Earth tomorrow, September 29, 2023.

This asteroid, with a size of about 45 feet (comparable to a one-floor house), belongs to the Aten group of Near-Earth asteroids. The proximity of this space rock has drawn attention from astronomers and space enthusiasts alike. While the term “close approach” may sound alarming, it is important to note that in astronomical terms, a close approach simply means that the asteroid will pass relatively near Earth in its orbit, but not actually collide with our planet.

NASA and other space agencies around the world constantly monitor and track Near-Earth objects to study their orbits, characteristics, and potential threats. This vigilance ensures that any potential impact can be accurately predicted and assessed. In this case, NASA has determined that there is no risk of impact from asteroid 2023 SE4.

As the asteroid approaches, scientists will continue to gather data to learn more about its composition and trajectory. This information will contribute to our understanding of asteroids and their potential implications for our planet.

来源：
–美国宇航局
– 近地天体研究中心（CNEOS）

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

新模型揭示了边境地区驱动的同步纤毛运动

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

埃隆·马斯克的星链卫星给天文学带来了挑战

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

美国宇航局设立太空技术催化剂奖以促进参与和多样性

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

新模型揭示了边境地区驱动的同步纤毛运动

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

埃隆·马斯克的星链卫星给天文学带来了挑战

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局设立太空技术催化剂奖以促进参与和多样性

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

NASA 的 Psyche 任务推迟，定于 12 月 XNUMX 日发射

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论