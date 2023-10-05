逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

在线体验月偏食之美

By加布里埃尔博塔

5月 2023日，XNUMX
在线体验月偏食之美

On October 28, 2023, the Moon will treat us to a captivating show with a partial lunar eclipse. While it may not be a total eclipse, it promises to be a sight worth watching. Thanks to the Virtual Telescope Project, you can witness this natural phenomenon live and online, all the way from Italy.

The Virtual Telescope Project will be sharing live images of the partial lunar eclipse from both Rome and their facility in Manciano, Tuscany Maremma, Italy. This free online session is scheduled to begin at 18:00 UT on October 28, 2023.

The beauty of the Moon as it passes through the Earth’s shadow will be showcased through this unique online experience. Even though you may not be able to witness it in person, the Virtual Telescope Project allows you to be a part of this celestial event from the comfort of your own home.

Donations towards the Virtual Telescope Project are greatly appreciated. By supporting this project, you not only contribute to the promotion of scientific knowledge and astronomical discoveries, but you will also receive a special limited edition set of images featuring the stunning comet C/2020 F3 Neowise above Rome, along with images of potentially hazardous asteroids, space stations, and much more.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to witness the beauty of a partial lunar eclipse. Join the Virtual Telescope Project online on October 28, 2023, and immerse yourself in the wonders of the universe.

定义：
– Partial Lunar Eclipse: A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the Moon. A partial lunar eclipse is when only a portion of the Moon is covered by the Earth’s shadow.

来源：
– 虚拟望远镜项目

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

天龙座流星雨和猎户座流星雨：十月的天赐盛宴

5月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

脉冲星检测到发射有史以来最大的爆发

5月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

科学家们对死星不明原因的爆炸袭击了地球

5月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

天龙座流星雨和猎户座流星雨：十月的天赐盛宴

5月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

脉冲星检测到发射有史以来最大的爆发

5月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

科学家们对死星不明原因的爆炸袭击了地球

5月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

ISRO将对加加尼亚安的机组人员逃生系统进行飞行中止测试

5月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论