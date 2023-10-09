逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

白沙国家公园发现的人类足迹暗示古代新墨西哥居民

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

9月 2023日，XNUMX
白沙国家公园发现的人类足迹暗示古代新墨西哥居民

Researchers have made an astounding discovery in White Sands National Park, uncovering footprints that suggest humans may have inhabited what is now New Mexico over 20,000 years ago. This discovery challenges previous beliefs that humans first settled in the region around 12,000 years ago.

The footprints were found in the gypsum sand dunes of the park, preserved for thousands of years due to the unique geological conditions. By analyzing the depth, width, and stride length of the footprints, researchers were able to infer important information about the individuals who left their mark.

Scientists have long been interested in understanding the timeline of human migration and settlement in North America. This find provides valuable evidence that humans were present in what is now New Mexico much earlier than previously thought, adding to our understanding of prehistoric human history on the continent.

The discovery also raises questions about how these early inhabitants arrived in the region. It is speculated that they may have followed game along ancient migration routes or navigated waterways, expanding their territories over time.

Further studies will be conducted on the footprints to gain more insights into the behaviors and lifestyles of these ancient humans. By examining the footprints in more detail, researchers hope to learn about their body proportions, gender, and even possible interactions with the environment.

This remarkable find opens up new avenues for archaeological research and highlights the importance of ongoing exploration in areas known for their rich history. It is a testament to the value of preserving and protecting natural landscapes such as White Sands National Park, which continue to unveil fascinating glimpses into our shared past.

来源：
– 国家公园管理局

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

研究人员首次对乳酸菌进行全面比较分析

10月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

物理学家提出新物理定律来支持模拟假设

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

盖亚使命：揭开宇宙的秘密

10月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

研究人员首次对乳酸菌进行全面比较分析

10月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

物理学家提出新物理定律来支持模拟假设

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

盖亚使命：揭开宇宙的秘密

10月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

476,000 年前木结构的发现挑战了之前关于早期人类的信念

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论