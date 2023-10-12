逸耘居

科学

行星碰撞的后果：行星系统演化的线索

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

12月 2023日，XNUMX
An international team of astronomers has made an extraordinary discovery, providing the first-ever proof of the aftermath of a collision between two giant planets in a distant solar system. This significant finding unveils insights into the evolution of planetary systems through tumultuous events.

The team initially observed a dimming of the host star, 2MASS J08152329-3859234, in December 2021. Further investigations revealed that the dimming was caused by an eclipse lasting approximately 500 days. What made this event particularly fascinating was its occurrence 2.5 years after a brightening event, suggesting an orbital period of at least 2.5 years for the object causing the eclipse.

Astrophysicist Matthew Kenworthy, the lead author of the study, expressed his intrigue, stating, “I knew then this was an unusual event.” By analyzing computer model data, the team concluded that the collision of two super-Earths, ice giants heavier than Earth but lighter than Neptune, produced debris that later aligned in front of the star, reducing its brightness in visible wavelengths. This alignment created what appeared to be a mysterious eclipse to scientists.

The star itself is approximately 300 million years young, significantly younger than our own sun, which is 4.6 billion years old. The occurrence of large impacts was common in the early history of our solar system, but research indicates that such collisions ceased around 3.9 billion years ago. These studies also suggest that it is possible for mature planets to collide, offering valuable insights into how planetary systems develop and change over time.

Future observations using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope are expected to further investigate the diffusion of the dust cloud resulting from the collision, potentially leading to the formation of a retinue of moons around the remnant planet.

The findings of this study, published in the journal Nature, emphasize the dynamic and chaotic nature of planetary systems, shedding light on the fascinating and violent events that shape cosmic neighborhoods.

来源：

  • “The aftermath of a planetary collision”, Nature

