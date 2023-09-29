逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

专家警告称，小行星 Bennu 可能在 159 年内撞击地球

By罗伯特·安德鲁

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
专家警告称，小行星 Bennu 可能在 159 年内撞击地球

A new study suggests that there is a possibility of an asteroid collision with Earth in the next 159 years, with potentially disastrous consequences. Astrophysics Professor Bertram Bitsch from University College Cork (UCC) in Ireland has warned that Asteroid Bennu could strike our planet, posing a threat to humanity. While the chance of impact is relatively small at one in 2700, the consequences could be catastrophic.

Asteroid Bennu, measuring 1640 feet in size, is considered to be massive. If it were to collide with Earth, it could create a 6-kilometer wide crater and cause significant damage to buildings across a large area. This alarming prediction is based on the uncertainty surrounding the future gravitational encounters that the asteroid may experience, making it difficult to calculate its trajectory with precision.

On a positive note, NASA’s Osiris-Rex spacecraft successfully collected soil samples from Asteroid Bennu and returned them to Earth just a few days ago. This crucial data will aid scientists in understanding the origins of the universe as well as providing insights into asteroids themselves. Furthermore, it will assist in the development of defense mechanisms to protect Earth from potential asteroid impacts.

NASA is currently analyzing the 250g of soil collected from Asteroid Bennu. This study will contribute to a better understanding of asteroids and may lead to the creation of strategies to deflect or destroy hazardous asteroids. The ultimate goal is to ensure the safety of our planet and prevent future catastrophic events.

In conclusion, while the prospect of an asteroid collision may be alarming, ongoing research and advancements in technology are allowing us to better understand and potentially mitigate these risks. By further studying asteroids like Bennu, scientists are working towards safeguarding our planet and the continuation of humanity.

来源：
– Echo Live: University College Cork Astrophysics Professor Bertram Bitsch
– Imperial College of London’s Earth impact program
– NASA’s Osiris-Rex spacecraft

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

美国宇航局毅力号火星车捕捉到充满灰尘的火星旋风

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
科学

瑞士制表商创下手表中镶嵌最多陨石的吉尼斯世界纪录

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
科学

斯托克航天公司的漏斗火箭原型展示了成功的飞行测试

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

美国宇航局毅力号火星车捕捉到充满灰尘的火星旋风

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

瑞士制表商创下手表中镶嵌最多陨石的吉尼斯世界纪录

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

斯托克航天公司的漏斗火箭原型展示了成功的飞行测试

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

野火造成的阴霾和烟雾消散，迎来晴朗的天空和满月

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论