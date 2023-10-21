逸耘居

科学

NASA 今天公布了小行星 2023 UR1 的近距离接近情况

By罗伯特·安德鲁

21月 2023日，XNUMX
NASA scientists have been diligently tracking and studying asteroids, and their efforts have led to an intriguing development. Today, on October 21, 2023, an asteroid known as 2023 UR1 is set to make its closest approach to Earth. The asteroid, measuring 120 feet in diameter, will come within a distance of about 834,000 kilometers to Earth. While this may seem far in human terms, in the realm of space, it is considered a relatively close approach.

Astronomers first observed Asteroid 2023 UR1 on October 17, 2023, just a few days before its closest approach. The last observation was made on October 19. It belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, which is known for its Earth-crossing orbits. It’s worth noting that this asteroid is as large as an aircraft.

NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) has been monitoring the trajectory of the asteroid and providing crucial details about its approach. The asteroid will zoom past Earth at a remarkable velocity of 29,557 kilometers per hour.

NASA’s ongoing asteroid tracking efforts are essential for understanding these cosmic rocks and mitigating potential risks. The space agency utilizes a range of advanced telescopes and observatories, such as NEOWISE, ALMA, Pan-STARRS1, and the Catalina Sky Survey.

In addition to monitoring asteroids, NASA is also preparing for its Lucy spacecraft’s inaugural asteroid flyby on November 1st. The spacecraft’s first target is asteroid Dinkinesh, which measures under half a mile in width and is located in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The Lucy spacecraft is on a 12-year mission and plans to visit 10 asteroids, including Trojan asteroids in Jupiter’s orbit. Instead of orbiting the asteroids, Lucy will execute flybys to gather valuable data.

NASA’s dedication to tracking, studying, and exploring asteroids continues to provide valuable insights into these celestial objects and helps to ensure the safety of our planet.

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

