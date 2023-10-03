逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

研究表明巨石阵的祭坛石可能来自英格兰北部或苏格兰

By加布里埃尔博塔

3月 2023日，XNUMX
研究表明巨石阵的祭坛石可能来自英格兰北部或苏格兰

A new study challenges the long-held belief that Stonehenge’s Altar Stone, the largest stone in the inner circle, originated from the same region as the other bluestones. British geologist Herbert Henry Thomas, in his 1923 study, linked the bluestones to the Preseli Hills in western Wales. However, the recent research, led by Richard Bevins from Aberystwyth University in Scotland, indicates that the Altar Stone likely came from a different location, possibly an unknown quarry in northern Britain.

Stonehenge, erected around 4,000 to 5,000 years ago during Britain’s Late Neolithic period, is located in Wiltshire, southern England. The bluestones, which were exotic to the Wiltshire landscape, were transported over 140 miles (225 kilometers) from the Preseli Hills to Stonehenge, making it one of the longest-known distances between a source and a prehistoric construction site.

The Altar Stone stands out due to its larger size and different rock type compared to the other bluestones. The researchers compared its geochemistry and mineralogy to 58 sandstone outcrops from southern Wales to western England but found no match. The stone’s unusually high barium content helped narrow down potential sources, leading the researchers to consider areas in northern England and Scotland with known ancient Neolithic monuments.

The new findings not only question the origin of the Altar Stone but also challenge the traditional understanding of its archaeological significance. Further research and investigation are necessary to determine the true source of this enigmatic stone within the history of Stonehenge.

来源：
– Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports
– Antiquity

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

原型卫星 AST SpaceMobile 引起了人们对亮度和对天文学潜在影响的担忧

3月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

A Model of Photosynthetic Antenna: Potential for Different Types of Plants on Earth-like Rocky Planets

3月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

The Population of Young Low-Mass Stars in Trumpler 14

3月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

原型卫星 AST SpaceMobile 引起了人们对亮度和对天文学潜在影响的担忧

3月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

A Model of Photosynthetic Antenna: Potential for Different Types of Plants on Earth-like Rocky Planets

3月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

The Population of Young Low-Mass Stars in Trumpler 14

3月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

科学家利用 3D 打印技术打印活体神经网络

3月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论