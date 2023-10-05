逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

使用激光通信在太空中保持联系

By曼波布雷西亚

5月 2023日，XNUMX
使用激光通信在太空中保持联系

Science fiction has often portrayed lasers as a weapon of choice in space battles. However, in reality, lasers have a more practical use – keeping us connected. Optical communications, which encode data in light, is becoming increasingly important in space technology. Laser communications have the advantage of being able to transmit data much faster than traditional radio signals. While the military is interested in using lasers to damage satellite sensors, the power required for such applications is not efficiently generated in space.

The difficulty in laser communications lies in the precision required for pointing. Laser beams are tightly focused, and ensuring that transmissions from a moving satellite hit the intended modem on Earth requires precise engineering and software. However, lasers are not affected by interference sources like solar radiation and cloud cover, unlike radio transmissions.

One company using laser communications is SpaceX, which recently launched a set of Starlink satellites equipped with optical links. These links allow data to be relayed between satellites, providing service over regions where there may not be ground station coverage. This flexibility also makes laser communications more difficult to intercept, which appeals to governments. Other companies, such as BridgeComm and Capella, are also developing optical communications systems for space use.

While it is still early days for optical communications in space, the growing interest in this technology reflects the increasing need for more efficient ways to bring data from space back to Earth. With the rapid advancement of space technology and the collection of vast amounts of data from space, laser communications offer a promising solution for staying connected in space.

来源：
– 在此处插入来源

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

手表维修对空间站维护的影响

5月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

澳大利亚研究人员使用高岭石粘土来改善矿物发现

5月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

来自海洋细菌的碳水化合物分子有望治疗桑菲利波综合症

5月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

手表维修对空间站维护的影响

5月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

澳大利亚研究人员使用高岭石粘土来改善矿物发现

5月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

来自海洋细菌的碳水化合物分子有望治疗桑菲利波综合症

5月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

天文学家捕捉到玫瑰红色星云的惊人照片

5月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论