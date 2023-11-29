NASA Astronaut Mary L. Cleave: Remembering a Trailblazer and Passionate Scientist

NASA and the space exploration community mourn the loss of retired astronaut Mary L. Cleave, who passed away on November 27 at the age of 76. Cleave, a pioneer in her field, made significant contributions to NASA’s Science Mission Directorate during her impressive career.

Born in Southampton, New York, Cleave earned her Bachelor of Science degree in biological sciences from Colorado State University. She further pursued her academic journey, obtaining a Master of Science in microbial ecology and a doctorate in civil and environmental engineering from Utah State University. Equipped with a diverse scientific background, Cleave brought a unique perspective to her work at NASA.

Throughout her tenure at NASA, Cleave held various prestigious positions. Notably, she became the first woman to serve as an associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate. In this role, she proved to be a force of nature, showcasing her unwavering passion for science, exploration, and the preservation of our home planet.

Cleave’s achievements as an astronaut were equally remarkable. She embarked on two spaceflights, making history as a trailblazer for female astronauts. On her first mission, STS-61B, Cleave and her crew deployed communications satellites, conducted spacewalks, and performed an array of experiments to advance space station construction techniques.

On her second mission, STS-30, also on board the space shuttle Atlantis, Cleave and her team achieved another milestone. They successfully deployed the Magellan Venus exploration spacecraft, which marked the first planetary probe launched from a space shuttle. The data collected by Magellan provided valuable insights into Venus and paved the way for future planetary exploration.

After retiring from NASA, Cleave continued her scientific endeavors by joining the Laboratory for Hydrospheric Processes at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. She played a crucial role as the project manager for SeaWiFS (Sea-viewing, Wide-Field-of-view-Sensor), an ocean color sensor that monitored vegetation worldwide.

Mary L. Cleave’s dedication to scientific research and exploration was widely recognized and celebrated. She received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career, including NASA Space Flight medals, Exceptional Service medals, and an American Astronautical Society Flight Achievement Award.

Cleave’s contributions and legacy will continue to inspire future generations of scientists, astronauts, and explorers. Her pioneering spirit and unwavering commitment to advancing our understanding of the universe will forever be remembered.

