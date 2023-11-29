The NASA’s Atmospheric Waves Experiment Aims to Unlock Secrets of Space Weather

The Atmospheric Waves Experiment (AWE) has reached a significant milestone as it successfully deployed on the International Space Station (ISS) using the Canadarm2 robotic arm. This installation marks the beginning of its operational phase, where it will delve into the analysis of atmospheric gravity waves and their impact on space weather, with a particular focus on satellite communication.

AWE’s primary objective is to study atmospheric gravity waves generated by weather disturbances like thunderstorms and hurricanes. By determining their size, energy, and momentum, AWE will provide crucial data that will enable scientists to examine the relationship between terrestrial weather and space weather. This, in turn, could lead to improvements in satellite communication and orbit tracking.

Equipped with four cameras, AWE will capture imagery of atmospheric gravity waves interacting with space weather. From its unique vantage point on the ISS, AWE’s observations will offer valuable insights into the complex dynamics of Earth’s atmosphere. This mission represents a significant advancement in NASA’s heliophysical research, contributing to their ongoing efforts to unravel the interconnected system encompassing Earth and other planets within the heliosphere.

Under the leadership of Ludger Scherliess at Utah State University, the AWE project is managed by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. The Space Dynamics Laboratory at the university played a pivotal role in constructing the AWE instrument and operates the mission control center. As AWE enters its operational phase, scientists are eagerly awaiting the data it will provide and the potential discoveries that lie ahead in the realm of atmospheric and space weather research.

