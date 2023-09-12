Igbesi aye Ilu

Ṣiṣii Awọn Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun ati Agbara AI

News

Awọn ọmọ ẹgbẹ Eto Oludari Xbox le Darapọ mọ Beta Titipade fun Awọn Ẹranko Ẹranko

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
Awọn ọmọ ẹgbẹ Eto Oludari Xbox le Darapọ mọ Beta Titipade fun Awọn Ẹranko Ẹranko

Microsoft has announced that members of the Xbox Insider program will have the opportunity to participate in a closed beta test for the upcoming multiplayer game, Party Animals. The closed beta will allow players to experience the party-themed game before its official launch next week.

Starting on Friday, September 15 at 5 a.m. Pacific time, Xbox Insider members can apply for the closed beta by launching the Xbox Insider Hub app on their console. From there, they can select the Party Animals Playtest under Previews, and then join the beta. The closed beta will end on Tuesday, September 19 at 8:59 a.m. Pacific time.

Once accepted into the closed beta, participants will receive a notification on their Xbox console when the beta test begins. They can then navigate to the Xbox Insider Hub app and select Show in Store to download the beta client.

Party Animals offers players the opportunity to battle with or against friends in a variety of game modes. Players can choose from a diverse cast of adorable animals and compete to be the last one standing in this competitive brawler.

The official launch of Party Animals is scheduled for September 20, with availability on PC and Microsoft’s Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles. Preorders for the game can be made on the Xbox.com site.

awọn orisun:
– Microsoft Blog Post

By Mampho Brescia

jẹmọ Post

News

Loye Atọka itọka lori iPhone rẹ: Kini O tumọ si?

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

New Undertale Merch Ayeye 8th aseye

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

Ọlá ká Magic V2: A Game-Changer ni Apẹrẹ Foldable

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

O padanu

Imọ-ẹrọ

Tekinoloji: Apple Boosts Product Line with Moriwu Awọn iṣagbega

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

SpaceX Ni Aṣeyọri Gbigbe Awọn Satẹlaiti Starlink 22 lati Cape Canaveral

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Imọ-ẹrọ

Thunderbolt 5 Wiwa ni ọdun 2024: Iyipada ere ti o pọju fun Apple

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Imọ-ẹrọ

Àlàyé ti Zelda: Awọn omije ti Ijọba n gun awọn aworan apẹrẹ ni Oṣu Kẹjọ ọdun 2023

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments