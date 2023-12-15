St. Augustine Peruvian Onje n jo'gun Aami lori Top 100 Onje Akojọ

A small Peruvian restaurant in St. Augustine has made waves in the culinary world, earning a coveted spot on OpenTable’s annual list of Top 100 Restaurants in America. Llama Restaurant, located on Anastasia Blvd, has garnered the praise of over 2,000 diners, leading to its inclusion on the prestigious list.

Owned and operated by chef Marcel Vizcarra, Llama Restaurant has been serving up the flavors of Peru since it opened in 2016. Vizcarra, who immigrated to the United States over a decade ago, wanted to bring the rich flavors of his homeland to St. Augustine, incorporating influences from Incan, European, and Asian cuisine.

Known for its delectable dishes such as Ceviche Clasico, Mar Y Tierra (surf and turf), and Cordero Cusqueno (Andean-style roasted rack of lamb), Llama Restaurant aims to provide not just a meal, but an unforgettable experience for its guests. The restaurant’s commitment to excellence and culinary innovation has not gone unnoticed, as diners from all across the country have left glowing reviews.

One guest from Orlando describes Llama Restaurant as the best restaurant they have ever been to, with each visit surpassing the last. Another guest from St. Louis raved about their dining experience, guaranteeing that patrons would not be disappointed. Visitors from the New York area and Philadelphia declared Llama to be the best meal they’ve had in St. Augustine, eagerly anticipating their next visit.

Thanks to its well-deserved accolades, the spotlight is now on Llama Restaurant. Earlier this year, the restaurant and Chef Vizcarra were featured on an episode of PBS travel series “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love.” Host Samantha Brown described the restaurant’s concept as adventurous, fun, and, above all, delicious.

However, due to its limited seating capacity of only 10 tables, securing a reservation at Llama Restaurant can prove challenging, especially on weekends. So be sure to plan ahead for your special evening out.

Llama Restaurant’s recognition on OpenTable’s Top 100 Restaurants list is a testament to the exceptional dining experience it provides. For those seeking a truly remarkable restaurant in St. Augustine, Llama is a must-visit destination.